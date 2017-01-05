Congress begins Russia hacking probe, Trump still skeptical of U.S. intelligence

Senior U.S. intelligence officials will testify in Congress Thursday on Russia's alleged cyber attacks during the 2016 election campaign, even as President-elect Donald Trump casts doubt on intelligence agencies' findings that Moscow orchestrated the hacks.



The hearings come a day before Trump is due to be briefed by intelligence agency chiefs on hacks that targeted the Democratic Party.



U.S. intelligence officials have also said the Russian cyber attacks aimed to help Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the Nov. 8 election. Several Republicans acknowledge Russian hacking during the election but have not linked it to an effort to help Trump win.



Obama instructed U.S. intelligence agencies last month to conduct a full review of the election hacks.

