S. Korea president's lawyer says no evidence to back impeachment

The impeachment trial of South Korea's President Park Geun-Hye got under way Thursday, with her lawyers arguing there is no evidence to back the corruption allegations that threaten to force her from office.



The National Assembly, which must have its vote upheld by the Constitutional Court, accused Park of a serious breach of the constitution during the first full hearing in the impeachment case.



The Constitutional Court's initial hearing Tuesday was curtailed after Park failed to attend.



Park's lawyers urged the court to overturn the vote, saying the impeachment motion had been based on "high possibility at best" and insisted she be reinstated as president immediately.

