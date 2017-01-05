Australia scrambles to heal military rift with Indonesia

Australia scrambled to calm tensions with Indonesia Thursday, promising that an investigation was nearly complete into an alleged insult of Indonesian state ideology that prompted Indonesia to suspend military cooperation with its neighbor.



Military ties between the two nations have been relatively warm in recent years, having improved since Indonesia downgraded its relations with Australia in 2013 over the alleged bugging of phones belonging to Indonesia's president.



Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo told reporters in Jakarta that his country's relationship with Australia remained good.



Tensions have repeatedly flared over Australia's policy of turning back boats to Indonesia that are carrying asylum seekers from other countries. Indonesia's use of the death penalty -- which Australia opposes -- has also strained ties, particularly in 2015 when Indonesia executed two Australians for drug crimes.

...