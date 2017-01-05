French ex-PM Valls shown clear winner in left-wing presidential primaries: poll

Manuel Valls, who quit as Socialist prime minister a month ago to prepare a campaign for this year's presidential election, remains the clear favorite to win the left-wing primaries later in January, an opinion poll published Thursday showed.



Valls is seen coming top in the Jan. 22 first round vote with 43 percent, ahead of second placed Arnaud Montebourg, the former economy minister, who is set to win 25 percent, and third-placed Benoit Hamon on 22 percent, the poll by Harris Interactive for France Televisions showed.

...