Tuna fetches $614,000 at Tokyo's famed New Year's fish auction

In what could be the last New Year's auction at Tokyo's famed Tsukiji fish market, the owner of the Sushizanmai restaurant chain Thursday paid top price for a single fish, forking over more than $600,000 for a Pacific bluefin tuna.



The delay allowed for Tsukiji to hold at least one more New Year's auction, which is considered auspicious and a great way for the winning bidder to gain some publicity.



For the sixth straight year, Kiyoshi Kimura, president of Kiyomura Corp., which owns the Sushizanmai chain, had the winning bid, paying 72 million yen ($614,000) for a 212 kilogram (467 pound) Pacific bluefin tuna -- a species experts warn is being overfished.



The Tokyo government, which decided on the move 15 years ago, is expected to get results from environmental tests at the new location within weeks.

