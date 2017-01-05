110 inmates on run after Philippines' biggest jailbreak

Philippine authorities said Thursday they had captured or killed dozens of men who escaped in the nation's biggest jailbreak but more than 110 remained on the run in vast farmlands and isolated villages of the nation's strife-torn south.



Suspected Muslim guerrillas stormed a decrepit jail in the major southern city of Kidapawan Wednesday, freeing 158 prisoners and killing a guard, in what authorities said may have been a bid to free fellow rebels.



Forty of the inmates had been recaptured by Thursday afternoon, with seven others killed in the manhunt that involved security forces firing mortars at some escapees in remote farmlands and jungles, jail authorities said.



The badly overcrowded jail in Kidapawan, 950 kilometers (590 miles) south of Manila, housed about 1,500 inmates.



Al-Haq said the relative and the leader of the Christian inmates were among the first to escape, and remained on the run.

