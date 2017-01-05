Thousands still stranded in Malaysia floods

Thousands of people remained stranded in relief centers Thursday as northeast Malaysia struggled to recover from severe flooding and residents raised fears of looting.



Seasonal flooding hits Malaysia's east coast states every year and regularly results in mass evacuations.



In badly hit Rantau Panjang, a Kelantan town bordering Thailand, more than 300 residents sought shelter at a crowded relief center.



Dustbins were overflowing with garbage while families with young children were squeezed into small classrooms.



Mohamad Nawi Che Mamat, 50, said he had to wade through floodwaters daily from the relief center to check on his home.



Malaysia's worst flooding in decades occurred in 2014 and forced some 118,000 people to flee their homes.

