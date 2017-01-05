Obama urges more progress on criminal justice reform

The United States has "much work to be done" to reform the criminal justice system and humanize the prison system, President Barack Obama said Thursday in a Harvard Law Review article.



Obama, a former constitutional law professor, earned his law degree from Harvard University.



In the article, Obama talks about the reforms he would have liked to have been able to make more progress on, such as tightening gun control laws on individuals.



Obama said he favored alternative punishments for small crimes.

...