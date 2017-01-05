All change for London's Changing of the Guard after Berlin attack

The historic and colorful Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London that attracts thousands of tourists is to change its timings as part of security measures following the Berlin terror attack, the palace said Thursday.



London's Metropolitan Police announced last month it was boosting security measures at the parade, including the closure of roads in front of the palace during the Changing of the Guard, following the Berlin truck attack that killed 12 people at a Christmas market.



In addition, from Jan. 16, the much-loved attraction in central London will take place Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays each week and has been brought forward by half an hour to 11am local time.

...