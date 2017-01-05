Pope comforts Italy quake survivors at emotional meeting

Pope Francis Thursday encouraged victims of Italy's recent earthquakes that killed some 300 people to "rebuild hearts" as well as houses by seeking the reconciliation that can come from tragedies.



One of the quakes had a magnitude of 6.6, making it the strongest to strike Italy for 36 years.



The quakes have reshaped more than 600 square km (230 square miles) of land, lowering areas around the epicenter by up to 70 cm (28 inches), according to data released by Italy's National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology.

...