Rights groups oppose German EU Commissioner's promotion over "racist" remarks

Human rights and transparency groups Thursday urged European Union lawmakers to reject the promotion of Germany's Commissioner to head of human resources at the EU executive over remarks they view as "racist, sexist and homophobic".



The campaign groups protested after Guenther Oettinger, the current Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, called Chinese people "slit-eyes" and joked about "compulsory gay marriage" -- comments for which he has apologized.



Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker announced Oettinger's appointment to a new role as Commissioner for the Budget and Human Resources in October and his confirmation hearing is due in the European Parliament on Jan. 9 .

