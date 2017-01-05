Charlie Hebdo tribute marks two years of attacks on France

France paid tribute Thursday to the journalists, police officers and shoppers at a kosher store killed two years ago by Islamist gunmen, the first of a wave of militant attacks that has left more than 230 dead and triggered a state of emergency.



On a cold day in Paris, uniformed police, ministers and the city's mayor stood in silence outside the old office of the Charlie Hebdo magazine and other sites as floral wreaths tied in blue-white-and-red ribbons were laid to mark the anniversary.



The Charlie Hebdo attack was followed a day later by the killing of a trainee policewoman by Amedy Coulibaly, an ISIS loyalist.



In all, seventeen people were killed in the Charlie Hebdo and Hyper Cacher store attacks, as well as the three assailants.

...