Brazil's president promises new jails after riot

Brazilian President Michel Temer said Thursday the country will build new prisons in every state to relieve overcrowding after a "horrific" riot that left 56 inmates dead.



The latest riot, which also enabled 184 inmates to escape, has cast a spotlight on Brazil's underfunded prisons.



Prisons are often controlled in Brazil by drug gangs, whose turf wars are fought inside as well as outside prison.



Brazil's justice ministry said in a 2014 report that the country's prisons need 50 percent more capacity to handle the current number of inmates: 622,000 .

...