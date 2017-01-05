Gap between Fillon, Le Pen, Macron narrows in French election poll

Former French Prime Minister Francois Fillon (C), the rightwing Republicans party candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, meets people as he visits an Emmaus Accommodation Center in Paris on Jan. 3, 2017. / AFP / Martin BUREAU
French ex-PM Valls shown clear winner in left-wing presidential primaries: poll
Pollsters fine-tune methods for French election
Moderate leftist Peillon enters French Socialist primaries
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
French ex-PM Valls shown clear winner in left-wing presidential primaries: poll
Pollsters fine-tune methods for French election
Moderate leftist Peillon enters French Socialist primaries
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE