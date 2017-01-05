Italy aims to combat radicalization in jails, deport more illegal migrants

Italy's government said Thursday it would try harder to combat Islamist radicalization in its prisons and on the internet and it defended plans to build more detention centers for migrants who have no right to stay in the country.



New Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has come under increased pressure to tackle illegal migration and radicalization in jails after a failed Tunisian asylum seeker who spent time in an Italian prison drove a hijacked truck into a Berlin Christmas market on Dec. 19, killing 12 people.



Italy's anti-terrorism chief said last week the suspect, Anis Amri, had been radicalised while in a Sicilian jail.



Italy's Interior Minister Marco Minniti told the same news conference he wanted a "protective network against the malware of terror" online, but gave no details on how the government planned to address the problems in jails.

...