Mexican police officer killed amid gas price protests

Mexicans held new protests against a gasoline price increase on Thursday after a day of looting left a police officer dead, nearly 250 stores ransacked and 500 people arrested.



Five other officers were injured elsewhere in the capital.



Some 100 people marched in Mexico City on Thursday while riot police dispersed a small protest with tear gas in the northern state of Coahuila.



The police deployed an additional 9,000 officers to patrol Mexico City, with support from 13 helicopters and 20,000 street cameras.



Capital police reported 29 cases of theft and vandalism against stores and 76 arrests.

...