CAR's Christians, Muslims unite to heal wounds



Blindfolds secured tightly, more than a dozen men and women are led by their partners around leafy plants and trees in the compound of an international charity in the Central African Republic's capital, Bangui. The occasional stumble sends nervous laughter around the group of Christians and Muslims who have been paired up at random for the experiment – an exercise in building trust between communities torn apart by conflict.



One of the participants, Siba saw her house burned to the ground in 2013 when mainly Muslim Seleka rebels toppled the government in the majority Christian nation, sparking a backlash from Christian anti-balaka militias.



Thousands of people were killed in the ensuing ethnic cleansing and the country's de-facto partition between the Muslim northeast and Christian southwest.



For Siba, a Muslim, seeing her home disappear in flames caused her to anger "very easily," and to distrust and fear Christians.

...