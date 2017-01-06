Britain picks veteran diplomat for Brussels job

Britain's new EU ambassador is a veteran diplomat chosen to bring toughness and experience but also to calm civil servants restive over London's cryptic Brexit strategy, former colleagues and experts said Thursday. Tim Barrow, the man charged with ironing out the path to Brexit, has handled Britain's rocky relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the past six years as the ambassador to Moscow.



He is also an old hand in the corridors of Brussels, having done two stints in the mission he now heads, and spent years in key Europe roles in the Foreign Office.



Before becoming the ambassador to Russia, Barrow was at Britain's EU Embassy in Brussels as the U.K. representative to the bloc's political and security committee and ambassador to the Western European Union from 2008 to 2011 .



Stephen Wall, ambassador to Brussels from 1995 to 2000, was quoted as saying: "What most civil servants actually want is clear political direction.

