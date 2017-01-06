U.S. spy chief ‘resolute’ on Russia cyberattack

The top U.S. intelligence official said Thursday he was "even more resolute" in his belief that Russia staged cyberattacks on Democrats during the 2016 election campaign, rebuking persistent skepticism from Republican President-elect Donald Trump about whether Moscow was involved.



Trump will be briefed by intelligence agency chiefs Friday on hacks that targeted the Democratic Party before the election, which the New York businessman surprisingly won.



Clapper and the two other officials who testified, Adm. Mike Rogers, the director of the National Security Agency, and Marcel Lettre, the undersecretary of defense for intelligence, did not say what made intelligence agencies confident Russia was behind the cyberattacks, but that conclusion was also reached by several private cybersecurity firms.



President Barack Obama last week ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian suspected spies and imposed sanctions on two Russian intelligence agencies he said were involved in hacking U.S. political groups such as the Democratic National Committee.



U.S. intelligence officials have said Russian cyberattacks were specifically aimed at helping Trump beat Clinton.

...