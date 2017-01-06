Health care battle could decide balance of power

The messaging battle is on over repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's health care law, and the balance of power in Washington may be at stake. Democrats believe they already lost the public opinion fight over the law once, when they pushed through the Affordable Care Act in the first place, and Republicans grabbed hold of the issue to drive Democrats into the minority.



For both sides, the repeal-and-replace fight represents a risky and unexpected do-over nearly seven years after Democratic majorities in the House and Senate passed the law on a party-line vote. A voter backlash helped send Democrats into the minority in the House in the 2010 midterms, and Republicans have been using the issue to political benefit ever since. In November's elections, Donald Trump and GOP House and Senate candidates ran on promises to repeal the law and replace it with something better.



Obama's message: Not to cooperate with GOP replacement plans that don't offer a good solution for the 20 million Americans who gained health coverage under the law.



Now, Cramer says, he risks losing his seat over Obamacare, "if we let our voters down in places like North Dakota by not acting decisively and swiftly".



Yet for now, even as they move toward repealing the law as early as next month, Republicans don't have a replacement plan, or even a timeline for offering one.

...