Final jobs report for Obama presidency expected to be solid

The last major economic report card for President Barack Obama arrives Friday with the release of the December jobs figures.



When the bleeding finally stopped in February 2010, 8.7 million jobs had vanished.



The U.S. has gained 15.4 million jobs over 74 consecutive months -- the longest streak of job gains on record.



The proportion of Americans in their prime working years who are either working or looking for work remains far below its pre-recession level. When people stop looking for a job, they're no longer counted as unemployed.



In the meantime, the number of factory jobs has continued to decline.



Factories have cut 54,000 jobs in the past 12 months.

