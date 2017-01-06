UN rights envoy to probe Myanmar Rohingya violence

The United Nations Friday said its human rights envoy for Myanmar will probe escalating violence in the country, including a military crackdown on Rohingya Muslims, when she visits next week.



U.N. special rapporteur Yanghee Lee's 12-day trip, starting Monday, will also take her to Kachin state, where thousands have been displaced by fighting between ethnic rebels and the army.



Lee has slammed the lockdown as "unacceptable" and called for an investigation into claims troops have raped, murdered and tortured civilians from the Muslim minority.



Myanmar's government says its troops in Rakhine are carrying out legitimate clearance operations to hunt down "terrorists" who attacked police border posts in October.

