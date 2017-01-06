'Mastermind' of Bangladesh cafe siege killed: police

An Islamist extremist accused of being one of the masterminds of last year's deadly siege at a Bangladeshi cafe was shot dead during a pre-dawn raid Friday in Dhaka, police said.



While many of those attacks have been claimed by ISIS or Al Qaeda, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's secular government has blamed local militants, denying that international extremists have gained a foothold in Bangladesh.



The country's security forces launched a deadly crackdown against Islamist extremists following the cafe siege, which badly undermined Bangladesh's reputation as a relatively moderate Muslim nation.



Since the cafe attack, security forces have shot around 50 Islamist extremists including most of the alleged kingpins of JMB.

