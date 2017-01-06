MH370 search to end in two weeks: official

The hunt for missing flight MH370 will end in two weeks, Malaysia's transport minister said Friday, as relatives of passengers demanded authorities push on with the search.



Liow did not specify a date but said that a tripartite meeting will be held after a final report is released when the 120,000 square kilometer (46,000 square mile) search ends.



Authorities had previously said the search will end early this year.



In a statement late Thursday, the international group of MH370 next-of-kin, Voice 370, called on Malaysia, Australia and China to consider the next step before the current search ends.

...