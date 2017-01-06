Six dead as floods spark chaos in Thai south

Thai authorities Friday warned of flash floods across the entire south as torrential rains lash the region leaving at least six people dead, delaying flights and disrupting holidays during peak tourist season.



Nine provinces along Thailand's southern tail have been hit by unseasonal rains for nearly a week, with the resort islands of Samui and Phangan deluged, leaving thousands of tourists stranded or delayed.



The rains are unusually heavy for this time of year, with most of Thailand normally experiencing a cooler, dry period from early November through January -- a three-month long peak tourist season that is crucial to the economy.

