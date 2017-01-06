Japan recalls S.Korea envoy over 'comfort woman' statue

Japan recalled its ambassador to South Korea Friday to protest the placing of a statue symbolizing victims of Japanese wartime sex slavery outside its consulate in the city of Busan last month.



In a move likely to reignite a feud over the so-called "comfort women", Japan's chief government spokesman Yoshihide Suga also announced that Japan is ordering home its consul-general in Busan and suspending discussions over a Japan-South Korea currency swap.



However, later in the day South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-Se summoned the Japanese ambassador.



Activists had first placed the new statue outside the consulate to mark their opposition to a South Korea-Japan agreement reached a year ago to finally resolve the "comfort women" issue.

