US spy chiefs confront Trump with Russia findings

After Trump first raised doubts early last month, Obama ordered the intelligence community to produce a comprehensive report on cyberattacks and Russian interference in the election.



Obama was briefed on the report Thursday, and the intelligence chiefs were scheduled to detail it to Trump Friday.



James Clapper, the director of national intelligence, National Security Agency chief Mike Rogers, Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey and Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan were expected to take part in the briefing.



Trump, who has pledged a rapprochement with President Vladimir Putin's Russia after taking office on Jan. 20, has repeatedly dismissed the findings.



The Republican has mocked via Twitter past intelligence errors of the CIA, FBI and other agencies, challenging them to prove that the hacking and leaks could be traced up to the top of Putin's government.



Trump raised more hackles Wednesday by citing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to suggest that anyone, even a 14-year-old child, could have been behind the hacking.



Under strong criticism from politicians of both parties for placing more credibility in Assange than the CIA and FBI, Trump defended himself Thursday.

...