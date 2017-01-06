South Korea minister says China indirectly retaliating against THAAD

China is suspected to be taking indirect action against South Korea's decision last year to deploy a U.S. anti-missile system, South Korea's finance minister said.



South Korea and the United States say the missile system is aimed solely at countering any threat from North Korea.



Yoo also said South Korea planned to make efforts to reduce its trade surplus with the United States in response to an assertion by President-elect Donald Trump that the United States had been hurt by what he considers an unfair trade agreement with South Korea.

