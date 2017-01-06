Merkel's conservatives gain support despite Berlin attack: poll

Support for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc is up despite the Christmas market attack in Berlin that killed 12 people, and most Germans are not worried about terrorism, an opinion poll showed Friday.



Merkel's conservative "Union" alliance of her Christian Democrats (CDU) and the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) rose 2 percentage points from a month ago to 37 percent, the survey by pollster Infratest dimap for broadcaster ARD showed.



The poll of 1,505 voters was conducted from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4 .

...