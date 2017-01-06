Greek far-left militant prosecuted for 'terrorism'

Greek authorities have prosecuted the former leader of a far-left group that has claimed a string of attacks with "participating in a terrorist organisation", a source close to the investigation said Friday.



The 48-year-old is a former member of the now-defunct Revolutionary Struggle, a group that has claimed bomb attacks and assassination attempts against police and politicians.



This woman, who had admitted to being a Revolutionary Struggle member, has also started a hunger strike.



Revolutionary Struggle, which first emerged in 2003, was once deemed by authorities to be the country's most dangerous far-left organisation.

