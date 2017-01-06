Trump says U.S. funds spent on border wall would be repaid by Mexico

CNN and other media organizations reported Friday that Trump's transition team had signaled to congressional Republicans that he preferred to fund the border wall through the appropriations process as soon as April.



Trump said in his note on Twitter that initial U.S. funding would be to get the wall started more quickly and Mexico would eventually repay the United States. Trump's top aide Kellyanne Conway said the president-elect was not going back on his campaign promise to have Mexico pay for the wall.

