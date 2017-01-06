Le Pen to push for Frexit if EU refuses to return key powers

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen pledged Friday if elected president she would campaign for France to leave the EU if Brussels fails to surrender control over national borders, law-making and economic and monetary policy.



Le Pen, who has promised to dump the euro and organise a Brexit-style referendum on France's membership of the European Union, has recently appeared to soften her stance, saying she is open to a "common currency" co-existing alongside a national currency.



Polls last year showed French voters were opposed to exiting the EU but were more conflicted about the common currency.



The anti-immigration, anti-EU Le Pen is seen as one of the top contenders for the French presidency, with polls routinely showing her making it to the run-off round in May against the conservative candidate Francois Fillon.

...