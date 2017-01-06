Austrian minister calls for headscarf ban for public servants

Austria's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Integration Sebastian Kurz said Friday he wanted to ban public servants, including school teachers, from wearing the Islamic headscarf.



Kurz, of the Christian Conservative People's Party (OVP), is working on a draft law with Muna Duzdar, a junior minister from the OVP's senior Social Democrat coalition partner who has an Arab family background and is Muslim.



An adviser to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said in March companies should be allowed to prohibit staff from wearing the Islamic headscarf but only as part of a general ban on religious and political symbols.



Kurz is revamping Austria's integration laws and would also like to include a ban on full body veils and restrictions on the distribution of the Koran by Salafist Muslims, Kurz's spokesman said.

