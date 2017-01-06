Ukraine's military denies Russian hack attack

Ukraine's military Friday denied a report claiming Russia may have hacked targeting software for its heavy artillery in a breach that could have helped Moscow track Kiev's big guns.



The cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike -- the same one that discovered the Kremlin's alleged interference in the U.S. election -- said in December it had evidence Russian hackers might have bolstered Moscow's spying on Ukraine's forces in the eastern war zone.



It added said some 80 percent of Ukraine's howitzers were destroyed during the war -- a vast figure that had never been reported before and would mean nearly the entire arsenal of Ukraine's biggest guns being erased.



The targeting program was provided to Ukraine's under-funded army by volunteers and not developed by the defense ministry itself.

...