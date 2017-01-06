Charlie Hebdo has gone soft on extremists: quitting journalist

One of Charlie Hebdo's most outspoken journalists said on Friday she is quitting the French satirical magazine because it has gone soft on Islamist extremism.



Zineb El Rhazoui accused the weekly of bowing to Islamist extremists and no longer daring to draw the Prophet Mohammed.



Her parting shot comes on the eve of the second anniversary of the massacre that almost wiped out the controversial magazine's staff.



El Rhazoui first said in September she would be leaving after the magazine was hit by a series of internal disputes and the departures of cartoonist Luz and columnist Patrick Pelloux.

