Scotland says could put secession on hold if UK avoids 'hard Brexit'

Scotland could suspend its drive to become independent if Britain avoids a "hard Brexit" in which it loses access to the European Union's single market, the head of its secessionist government said Friday.



Nicola Sturgeon said she still wanted Scotland to remain a member of the EU, but was open to finding a Brexit deal that suited all parts of the United Kingdom.



Last month, the devolved Scottish government set out its thinking on Brexit, including Sturgeon's preferred option of an independent Scotland that remains in the EU.

...