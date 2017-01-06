EU's Juncker faces renewed pressure over Luxembourg tax policy

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker faces renewed claims that he impeded EU moves against corporate tax avoidance when Luxembourg's prime minister, casting a shadow over his political future as a tussle over the bloc's top jobs looms.



Citing leaks of German diplomats' internal communications, Britain's Guardian newspaper said on Sunday that Juncker had spent years blocking EU attempts to tackle corporate tax avoidance – prompting euro lawmakers to call on him to appear before an EU parliamentary committee of inquiry.



The center-right grouping, the largest in the legislature, is posed to win the vote, a result that would give the conservatives the top three positions in the EU.



They already hold the Commission presidency with Juncker and the European Council presidency with Donald Tusk.

...