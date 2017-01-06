US VP Biden to President-elect Trump: 'Grow up'

WASHINGTON: Vice President Joe Biden told President-elect Donald Trump Thursday to "grow up".



The vice president also said that Trump as president will have to propose legislation that Congress and the public can then assess.



Biden also said it's "dangerous" for Trump to have publicly criticized the U.S. intelligence community over its conclusion that Russia interfered in the November election. Biden said it's "absolutely mindless" for a president not to have confidence in or listen to intelligence agencies.

...