Blizzards, icy weather grip parts of Europe

Blizzards swept parts of Europe on Friday, causing at least nine deaths, closing roads and resulting in traffic accidents, travel delays and medical evacuations.



Local official Dragan Dimitrijevic said emergency crews were "helpless against the wind" and snow drifts that piled up to two-meter (6.6-feet) high.



Bulgarian authorities said some 650 villages across the country were without electricity due to high winds and heavy snow.



Emergency officials rescued snowed-in residents in villages in northern Albania, where up to 120 centimeters (47 inches) of snow fell, leading to power outages.



In Poland where temperatures dropped to minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 F) early Friday in the southern mountainous region, winds whipped up to 90 kph (56 mph), and more than 2,000 households were without heating in the southern Rybnik area.

