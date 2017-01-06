As winter hits, UN urges faster transfer of migrants from Greek islands

Thousands of migrants stranded on Greek islands should be quickly transferred to the mainland or other European countries due to cold temperatures and poor living conditions, the United Nation's refugee agency (UNHCR) said Friday.



About 15,000 people living in the overcrowded island camps do not have enough heating or supplies to keep warm during the winter months, the UNHCR said.



Under a 2015 scheme, EU member states agreed to take in 66,400 migrants from Greece within two years, but so far, only 7,760 asylum seekers have been moved, the UNHCR said on Friday.

