Michelle Obama issues emotive parting message

Michelle Obama urged young Americans not to fear the future but fight for it, delivering an emotive farewell speech Friday in which she said being First Lady was the greatest honor of her life.



After eight years in the White House, Obama will be leaving with her husband on Jan. 20, when Donald Trump is sworn in as president.



As First Lady, Obama has played a prominent role in encouraging healthy eating and education for girls and in supporting military families.



During the 2016 campaign Obama was a vociferous critic of Trump.

...