US ambassador to Canada resigns, first under Trump overhaul

The U.S. ambassador to Canada announced his resignation Friday, becoming the first to yield to a demand by Donald Trump that politically appointed ambassadors quit by Inauguration Day.



The New York Times reported Thursday that the Trump transition team has issued a blanket order requiring politically appointed ambassadors – as opposed to career diplomats holding such posts – to leave their overseas positions by Inauguration Day on Jan. 20 .



Trump's decision means the United States could be left without ambassadors in important countries for months.

...