UN's Guterres seeks radical new response to peacekeeper sex abuse

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday set his sights on combating sexual abuse in peacekeeping, announcing plans to map out a new "game-changing" strategy to address the problem.



U.N. peacekeeping missions have been hit by dozens of allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation, but troop-contributing countries have been reluctant to prosecute those accused.



Under U.N. rules, it is up to those countries to take action against their nationals who face credible allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation while serving under the U.N. flag.



Some 100,000 troops and police from 123 countries serve in U.N. peacekeeping.

