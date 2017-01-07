US Marines to return to Afghanistan's Helmand province

Some 300 U.S. Marines will head to Helmand province in Afghanistan this spring to help a NATO-led mission to train Afghan forces, the Marines said Friday.



The move puts Marines back in Helmand, who left in 2014 as NATO withdrew its forces and let Afghan troops lead the fight against the Taliban.



They were among the first U.S. forces sent to Afghanistan after the 2001 terror attacks in the United States.



The United States still has some 8,400 military personnel in the country, and is now returning the Marines to Helmand.

