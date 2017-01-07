Trump says hacking had 'no effect' on his election

Donald Trump asserted Friday that hacking did not sway the U.S. election, after a briefing on an intelligence report that blamed Russia's Vladimir Putin for a cyber campaign to keep Hillary Clinton out of the White House.



After meeting four top intelligence chiefs, Trump acknowledged that cyber attacks by Russia, China and other countries threaten U.S. institutions, political parties and businesses.



Trump met the heads of the Directorate of National Intelligence, the Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Security Agency in New York on their report into Moscow's alleged interference.



A declassified version of the report – released to the public by the Director of National Intelligence – said Putin personally ordered a campaign of hacking and media manipulation to undermine the Democrat's candidate, Clinton, who had widely been expected to win the Nov. 8 election.



Trump's meeting with intelligence chiefs, which the Republican called "constructive," may have smoothed over ruffled feelings between the intelligence bureaucracy and the incoming president.

