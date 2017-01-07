Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set to irk China

The Taiwanese leader's trip to the Americas starting Saturday will be scrutinized by Beijing for signs that the incoming U.S. president's team will risk its ire by further engaging with the self-ruled island China considers its territory.



President Tsai Ing-wen pledged to bolster Taiwan's international profile as she set off on a trip to reinforce relations with diplomatic allies in Central America, a task that has taken on new urgency as Beijing ramps up efforts to diplomatically isolate Taipei.



Beijing regards the self-governing island as part of China and officials complained after President-elect Donald Trump last month breached diplomatic protocol by speaking by phone with the Taiwanese leader. Trump raised further concerns in Beijing when he questioned a U.S. policy that since 1979 has recognized Beijing as China's government and maintains only unofficial relations with Taiwan.



U.S. lawmakers often meet with Taiwanese presidents when they transit through the U.S. -- most recently in June, when Tsai met in Miami with Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.



Regardless, Tsai is likely to keep the U.S. stops low-key to avoid further inflaming tensions with China, which has been angered by Tsai's refusal to endorse Beijing's concept that Taiwan and the mainland are part of a single Chinese nation.

