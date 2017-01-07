Report on US election hacking says Russia plans to do more

WASHINGTON The new, declassified report on Russian efforts to influence the presidential election has a troublesome prediction: Russia isn't done intruding in U.S. politics and policymaking.



The new report goes even further by explicitly tying Russian President Vladimir Putin to the meddling and saying Russia had a "clear preference" for Trump in his race against Hillary Clinton.



The report, which called Russia's meddling the "boldest effort yet" to influence a U.S. election, was the most detailed public account to date of Russian efforts to hack the email accounts of the Democratic National Committee and individual Democrats, among them Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta.



The public report was minus classified details that intelligence officials shared with President Barack Obama on Thursday.



After finally seeing the intelligence behind the claims of the outgoing Obama administration, Trump released a one-page statement that did not address whether Russia sought to meddle.



The report lacked details about how the U.S. learned what it said it knows, such as any intercepted conversations or electronic messages among Russian leaders, including Putin, or about specific hacker techniques or digital tools the U.S. may have traced back to Russia in its investigations.

