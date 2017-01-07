Chad ex-leader Habre set to appeal war crimes conviction

Chad's former president Hissene Habre will Monday begin an appeal against his life sentence for war crimes and crimes against humanity – a verdict hailed as a landmark for Africa.



It was not clear whether Habre, who ruled Chad from 1982 to 1990, would be in the dock on Monday.



The verdict brought closure for relatives of up to 40,000 people killed and many more kidnapped, raped or tortured during Habre's 1982-1990 term as president of Chad.



It set a global precedent as the first time a country had prosecuted the former leader of another nation for rights abuses, said U.S. lawyer Reed Brody, who has worked with the victims of the Habre regime since 1999 .



Known as a skilled desert fighter and often dressed in combat fatigues to fit the role, Habre fled to Senegal after his 1990 ouster by Chad's current President Idriss Deby.

...