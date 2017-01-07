Britain's health service in a 'humanitarian crisis': Red Cross

Britain's health service is engulfed in a "humanitarian crisis" that requires the support of the Red Cross to use Land Rovers to transport patients, the charity said Saturday.



Tight budgets, an ageing population and increasingly complex medical needs have combined in recent years to leave many hospitals struggling during the winter season, sparking headlines about patients being left to wait on trolleys for hours or even days.



The Red Cross said it was working alongside the health service to support people in their homes to free up beds.

...