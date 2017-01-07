Clashes erupt as Sri Lankans protest China port deal

Sri Lankan police used water cannons to try to break up violent clashes Saturday between government supporters and villagers marching against what they say is a plan to take over private land for an industrial zone in which China will have a major stake.



The clashes took place as Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was attending an opening ceremony for the industrial zone near the port city of Hambantota, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) southeast of the capital, Colombo.



Government supporters armed with clubs first attacked protesters organized by the opposition and led by Buddhist monks in Amabalantota, 22 kilometers (13 miles) from Hambantota.



The government has signed a framework agreement for a 99-year lease of the Hambantota port with a company in which China will have 80 percent ownership.

...